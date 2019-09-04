Stonebridge Capital Advisors Holding in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Increased by $484,685; Ufp Technologies (UFPT) Market Value Rose While Argent Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ufp Technologies Inc. (UFPT) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.74% . The institutional investor held 88,697 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, down from 99,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ufp Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.68. About 5,195 shares traded. UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) has risen 35.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPT News: 16/03/2018 Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q EPS 24c; 09/05/2018 – UFP HIRED MARK BRODIE AS HEAD OF EUROPEAN EXECUTION; 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $42.9 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ UFP Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPT); 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY SHR $0.24

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 116,471 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, up from 107,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $47.21. About 7.68 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold UFPT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 4.95 million shares or 1.35% more from 4.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation reported 202,001 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 6,266 shares. Moreover, Quantum Capital Mgmt has 0.96% invested in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 12,286 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 175 shares. Punch And Assocs Investment Mngmt holds 0.57% of its portfolio in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) for 178,000 shares. Thb Asset Management reported 331,648 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 7,853 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Llc accumulated 12,433 shares. Renaissance Technologies accumulated 533,256 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 507,711 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 16,879 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) for 9,613 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) for 351 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 600 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.56 per share. UFPT’s profit will be $4.16 million for 18.16 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by UFP Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.68% negative EPS growth.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. by 31,375 shares to 121,445 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc. by 3,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corporatio (NYSEMKT:EPM).

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 30,498 shares to 112,633 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy Com (NYSE:SRE) by 2,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,400 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.