Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Trimmed By $1.71 Million Its Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Holding; Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund Has 1.24 Sentiment

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) stake by 12.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 16,478 shares as Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc holds 117,361 shares with $12.21 million value, down from 133,839 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co Com now has $294.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $117.52. About 4.29M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 26 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 21 sold and reduced positions in Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 3.04 million shares, down from 3.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 16 Increased: 16 New Position: 10.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $91 lowest target. $114.29’s average target is -2.75% below currents $117.52 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Monday, April 8. Wells Fargo maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Liability Co reported 0.72% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Capital Planning Advisors Lc reported 3,073 shares. The New York-based Strategic Limited Co has invested 1.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc reported 1.54% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Oxbow Advisors Llc reported 12,420 shares. Mirador Cap LP owns 0.35% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,129 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Guardian Tru invested in 0.1% or 69,147 shares. Northstar Inc stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Corp owns 58,404 shares. Altfest L J holds 3,383 shares. Yhb Invest Advsr has 46,836 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bessemer Group Inc has 0.71% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.79M shares. Schmidt P J invested 2.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Interocean Limited Liability holds 242,626 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 4,303 shares to 61,714 valued at $8.63 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 4,249 shares and now owns 124,689 shares. Ishares Short (CSJ) was raised too.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The company has market cap of $304.98 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.