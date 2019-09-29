Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Lowered Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM) Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Republic Services (RSG) Stock Value Rose, Holder First Foundation Advisors Has Lowered by $2.79 Million Its Position

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 32,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The hedge fund held 117,421 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.17M, down from 149,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.22. About 1.26M shares traded or 22.62% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 96.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 9,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 333 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38,000, down from 10,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $113.59. About 1.59 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 133,737 are owned by Nomura Asset Management Communications. Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Com owns 1.7% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 101,996 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc holds 2,807 shares. The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles And LP has invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Synovus Fin invested in 10,090 shares. Brighton Jones Lc owns 5,318 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Pggm Invests accumulated 403,333 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 34,933 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Com Na has invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 206,001 are owned by Hsbc Holding Pcl. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 1.66M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ballentine Prns Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Amica Retiree Med holds 976 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America accumulated 29,003 shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05 million for 24.78 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,254 shares to 5,237 shares, valued at $886,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 32,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $562.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc Com (NYSE:JWN) by 11,568 shares to 89,766 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 6,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2022 Corporate Bond Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt reported 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd accumulated 300,777 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Inspirion Wealth Advsr Lc has 1,774 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Spinnaker Tru has 0.08% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 7,211 shares. Mackenzie Fin invested in 0.01% or 28,466 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd has 48,305 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt has 302,230 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 29,169 shares. Telos Cap Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 12,559 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 0.42% or 132,655 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Lc holds 0.08% or 3,484 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt reported 92,400 shares. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 870,965 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.77% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87M for 24.69 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.