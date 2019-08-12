Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Position in Anthem Com (ANTM) as Valuation Rose; Sei Investments Company Raised Its Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Position by $558,243 as Stock Price Rose

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 408.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 26,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 33,096 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, up from 6,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.48. About 1.04M shares traded or 4.38% up from the average. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center; 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII; 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 47.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 5,860 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 11,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $287.33. About 1.08M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Equitec Specialists has invested 0.14% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Products Prns Ltd Liability accumulated 152,900 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Bancorp Of America De has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). State Teachers Retirement System owns 122,928 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 0.01% or 40,987 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 10,189 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 257,366 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Quantbot LP owns 0.08% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 38,157 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 40,283 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 125,200 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.01% or 30,420 shares. Trexquant Investment LP owns 18,284 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 273,080 shares.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Momo Inc by 216,160 shares to 4,028 shares, valued at $155,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,073 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com by 12,397 shares to 71,754 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp Com (NYSE:BBT) by 11,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.84 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.