Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) as Stock Price Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Holder Goelzer Investment Management Boosted Its Stake

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 12,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,922 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51M, up from 74,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $919.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $199.91. About 20.37 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – “The top tech companies do have a very strong profit position right now but Apple has the most of all,” Gates says; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue jumped 31 percent in the March quarter; 02/05/2018 – Wall Street is set for a higher open after Apple pops on earnings beat; 23/03/2018 – DSS PATENT REVIVED BY APPEALS COURT IN APPLE FIGHT; 19/03/2018 – Startup Affirm Creates Apple Pay Credit Card Without the Plastic; 29/05/2018 – Apple may be planning to use high-end technology in the screens for all of its new 2019 iPhone models, according to a report from South Korea’s Electronic Times; 28/03/2018 – Apple refused to give access, citing issues of data privacy and encryption. The case was dropped after a third party was able to unlock the phone; 03/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the partnering with Champagne Beverage Co, Inc. of Madisonville, LA, a member of the AB; 25/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539 million in Samsung patent retrial; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 16,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,361 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.21M, down from 133,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 3.65M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BofA sees $1 EPS hit from Apple tariffs – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, XOM, NVTA – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Likely to Launch 5G-Supported iPhones in 2020 – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Volatility Still Elevated Despite Rally, Pointing To Possible Anxiety In Market – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in June – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 23,248 shares to 42,985 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 11,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,793 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pioneer Bancorporation N A Or holds 4.59% or 56,158 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2.06% or 4.83M shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 25,378 shares. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership invested in 8,760 shares. Moreover, Howe Rusling Inc has 4.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Mgmt Lp holds 20,273 shares. 47,972 were accumulated by Rowland Inv Counsel Adv. 9,833 are held by Rodgers Brothers. 1,115 were accumulated by Welch Cap Prtn Lc New York. Callan Limited Liability Company owns 3,032 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Meridian Counsel owns 1.54% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,876 shares. Kynikos Ltd Partnership reported 17,177 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 6.03% or 47,871 shares. Moreover, Grassi Invest Management has 2.95% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 104,920 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested in 1.29% or 31,430 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million. On Tuesday, February 5 Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1,026 shares. Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97M on Wednesday, February 13. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90M worth of stock. Another trade for 19,049 shares valued at $1.81 million was made by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.90 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ims invested in 0.39% or 4,621 shares. Portland Glob Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Foyston Gordon Payne Incorporated invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Srb holds 1.79% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 183,179 shares. Stack Fincl Management Incorporated owns 96,624 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. 51,742 were accumulated by Wms Prtn Ltd Liability Corp. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,663 shares. Fdx Advsrs invested in 47,883 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 198,968 are held by Philadelphia. Bennicas & Associates Inc has 13.84% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 151,458 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel stated it has 25.92% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cordasco Networks has 1,252 shares. Windward Cap Management Ca holds 2.04% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 153,445 shares. South State stated it has 1.45% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Has The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Performed Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on January 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “P&G Launches New Film Highlighting Its Internal Journey for LGBT+ Inclusion – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “M13 Announces New Leadership To Build Out Venture Engine As Part Of Founders First Strategy – PRNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Stock Appears to Be Getting a Little Rich – Investorplace.com” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Pegs P&G for Double-Digit Return Potential – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 25,346 shares to 108,802 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Group Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BHP).