Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Lifted Holding in Nordstrom Com (JWN); Shareholder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Raised 58.Com (WUBA) Holding

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc Com (JWN) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 11,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 89,766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86 million, up from 78,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $32.49. About 2.67M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – CLOSED DEALS TO ACQUIRE TWO RETAIL TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES CALLED BEVYUP AND MESSAGEYES; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM COMMITTEE: DISCUSSIONS TO END UNLESS PRICE IMPROVED; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q REV. $3.56B, EST. $3.45B; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Family’s “Inadequate” Buyout Proposal; 05/03/2018 – The special committee advising Nordstrom’s board rejects an initial proposal from the Nordstrom family to take the retailer private for $50 a share; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q EPS 51c; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom says it has received and rejected an “indicative proposal” to acquire the company; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Believes Nordstrom Is Well Positioned to Capitalize on Future Opportunities to Gain Market Share; 24/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: Nordstrom Continues Support for Tonys Red Carpet; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Crocodile attack bride speaks of her ordeal

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in 58.Com Inc (WUBA) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 122,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 7.97 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $495.60 million, up from 7.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in 58.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.95. About 647,905 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 52% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Rebounds to End Flat After Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Retail Stocks Were Slipping Today – The Motley Fool” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Nordstrom Rack To Open At Tacoma Mall – PRNewswire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Nordstrom Stock Dropped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors And Cabot invested in 7,900 shares. Farmers And Merchants invested in 0% or 50 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 4.12 million shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 138,198 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 945,148 shares. Smith Asset Grp Incorporated Ltd Partnership holds 14,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Susquehanna Group Inc Llp holds 0% or 405,405 shares. Korea Corp owns 291,366 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Captrust Advsrs holds 0% or 2,370 shares. Cqs Cayman L P, Cayman Islands-based fund reported 62,000 shares. Schroder Grp has 0.07% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 7,105 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Prelude Capital Mngmt Llc reported 2,866 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $562.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Small (IJR) by 16,038 shares to 2,237 shares, valued at $175,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) by 9,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp Com (NYSE:APC).

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdb Us Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:HDB) by 5,476 shares to 90,066 shares, valued at $11.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 3.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,896 shares, and cut its stake in America Movil Adr (NYSE:AMX).