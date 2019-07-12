Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Decreased Sempra Energy Com (SRE) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Schneider Capital Management Upped Stake in Koppers Holdings (KOP)

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $569.88M market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 3,177 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS, ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE $0.15 TO $0.20 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL TO CREATE LEADING UTILITY POLE,; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy Com (SRE) by 43.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,400 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $428,000, down from 6,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 195,198 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 09/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN ONCOR; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra Energy’s Majority Ownership Of Oncor; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA HAS $4B NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAXES; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Trevor Mihalik as CFO, Succeeding Jeffery Martin; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed To Retire; Jeffrey W. Martin Named Successor; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Reed to Remain Chairman Until Dec. 1, 2018; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA STILL SEES THREE CAMERON LNG TRAINS PRODUCING IN 2019; 24/04/2018 – Sempra Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS APPROVE SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY ALSO NAMES JOSEPH HOUSEHOLDER COO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Incorporated Oh stated it has 6,024 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc holds 1,600 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Opus Capital Gp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,301 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Brookfield Asset Inc holds 1.11M shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks holds 6,100 shares. Axa holds 229,803 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.23% or 3,615 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Inc holds 10,385 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd holds 0.3% or 61,037 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Shelton Capital Management has invested 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Victory invested 0.06% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Guardian Tru owns 0.29% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 176,204 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.11% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,303 shares to 61,714 shares, valued at $8.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 4,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 10.37% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SRE’s profit will be $333.78M for 28.83 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bancorp holds 880 shares. Globeflex LP invested in 64,326 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). 19,363 are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Morgan Stanley stated it has 19,496 shares. Shell Asset Company holds 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) or 20,808 shares. Lsv Asset accumulated 310,186 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Schneider reported 2.9% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 18,519 shares. 60,144 are owned by Hotchkis Wiley Capital Llc. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 29,326 shares or 0% of the stock. 103,651 were accumulated by D E Shaw And Co Inc. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 18,619 shares. Pinebridge LP owns 25,016 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc by 7.76 million shares to 912,243 shares, valued at $18.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) by 516,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,138 shares, and cut its stake in Manitowoc Company Inc..