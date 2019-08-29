Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Starbucks Com (SBUX) Stake by $525,770 as Shares Rose; Wexford Capital LP Increases Holding in Mosaic Co New (MOS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 20.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 7,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 27,215 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 34,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $97.07. About 4.95M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – Daily Gazette: Daylong Starbucks closure taken in stride locally; 08/05/2018 – California judge finalizes ruling on coffee cancer warnings; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS EXPECTS TO RETURN ABT $20B TO HOLDERS THROUGH 2020; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP -EXPECTS TO MORE THAN TRIPLE REVENUE AND MORE THAN DOUBLE OPERATING INCOME IN CHINA OVER NEXT 5 YEARS, RELATIVE TO FY2017; 19/04/2018 – Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Want to Make Sure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says its $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle should return value to shareholders; 25/05/2018 – Starbucks: Looking Beyond Near-Term Questions — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 COMP SALES AT LOW END OF 3%-5%

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 302,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The hedge fund held 654,425 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87M, up from 351,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 5.22M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Gp holds 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 5,602 shares. Scharf Ltd Liability Company holds 2.63% or 918,596 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Shell Asset Mgmt owns 229,284 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 5,157 shares. Hilltop holds 0.13% or 8,111 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,000 shares. Provise Mngmt Gru Limited Co holds 0.49% or 46,947 shares in its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh reported 489,185 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Com owns 10,845 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Olstein Cap Mngmt LP accumulated 0.6% or 49,000 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 0.92% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.24 million shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel holds 3.63% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 361,156 shares. Conning Incorporated stated it has 43,462 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.67 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 25,346 shares to 108,802 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Ltd Shs (NYSE:IVZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 29,327 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. New York-based Secor Cap LP has invested 0.15% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Stephens Ar accumulated 0.02% or 23,747 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 167,935 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fagan Assocs reported 29,370 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Regent Investment Management Limited Com has invested 0.11% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Westpac Bk invested 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated has invested 0.77% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 3,270 shares in its portfolio. 1,668 were reported by Cornerstone Incorporated. Howe & Rusling reported 77 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 2,088 shares or 0% of the stock. Farmers Merchants Invests Inc reported 199 shares stake. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

