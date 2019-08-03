Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Cut By $1.71 Million Its Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Position; Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) stake by 12.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 16,478 shares as Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc holds 117,361 shares with $12.21M value, down from 133,839 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co Com now has $290.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56 million shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS

Among 3 analysts covering Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Superior Industries Intl had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington maintained Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained the shares of SUP in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. See Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) latest ratings:

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $252.77 million activity. The insider Taylor David S sold $2.97M. Jejurikar Shailesh sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. On Friday, February 15 Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 20,000 shares. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789 on Monday, February 4. $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. Shares for $99,936 were sold by Sheppard Valarie L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Inv Limited Liability has 0.91% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 149,709 shares. Bainco International Invsts invested 1.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Oakbrook Ltd reported 79,625 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Advsrs holds 25,287 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Ci owns 600,900 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. 6.68M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Essex Financial Services accumulated 49,550 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 53,991 are owned by Iowa National Bank. Atria Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.41% or 92,652 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Colorado-based Centurylink Investment Company has invested 1.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bbva Compass Bank has 1.2% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Patten And Patten Inc Tn accumulated 27,705 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 45,793 shares or 2.75% of its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform”. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Friday, June 28. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $12500 target. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PG in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, June 17.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 4,303 shares to 61,714 valued at $8.63M in 2019Q1. It also upped General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE) stake by 73,597 shares and now owns 343,674 shares. Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Superior Industries International, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 18.74 million shares or 6.27% less from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Natl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Moreover, California Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Deutsche Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). 8,914 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. 9,513 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. 915 were reported by Gradient Invs Limited Liability Com. Pnc Financial Grp stated it has 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Bankshares Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,858 shares. Moreover, Amer Intll Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) for 18,388 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0% stake. Shufro Rose & Com Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated owns 150,171 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 9,047 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $87,400 activity. Shares for $87,400 were bought by GIROMINI RICHARD J.