Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Boosted General Electric Co Com (GE) Holding; Partner Fund Management LP Trimmed Stake in Anthem (ANTM) by $30.04 Million as Shares Rose

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 27.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 73,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 343,674 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 270,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 42.85 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Bonuses to Most Executives in 2017 – Proxy Filing; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” says Deutsche Bank; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 20/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 23 Points as GE Jump Not Enough — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AWARDED FIRST WIND DEAL IN CHILE; 23/05/2018 – GE GE.N CEO PLANNING FOR NO RECOVERY IN HEAVY GAS POWER PLANT MARKET BEFORE END 2020; SEES NO PROFIT GROWTH IN 2018 – PRESENTATION; 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS SAYS CO GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 3.09 BLN RUPEES BY NTPC LIMITED

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 105,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 346,397 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.41 million, down from 451,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $249.38. About 2.24 million shares traded or 60.49% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.29B for 12.99 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 199,102 shares to 374,860 shares, valued at $89.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 210,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 451,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Anthem, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crash Protection For General Electric – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of General Electric Are Up Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why General Electric Stock Should Not Be in Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric: The Road To Junk Status Is Troubling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337. $279,036 worth of stock was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was made by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,335 shares to 5,860 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 14,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,481 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Inv Mngmt holds 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 75,823 shares. Cadence National Bank Na owns 41,489 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. First Fincl Bank Sioux Falls invested 1.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Willingdon Wealth has invested 0.46% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Tuttle Tactical Management has 0.21% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Klingenstein Fields And Com Lc has 11,405 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 11.74M shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 22.53M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hm Capital Mgmt has 0.18% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ims Capital holds 0.82% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 99,915 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Susquehanna Interest Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.11% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 124,201 shares. 39,453 were accumulated by First Foundation Advsrs.