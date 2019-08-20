Stonebridge Capital Advisors Decreased Microchip Technology Com (MCHP) Position by $1.03 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Intel Corp. (INTC) Stock Declined, Arbor Investment Advisors Increased by $371,000 Its Position

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (MCHP) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 45,327 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 57,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $88.64. About 1.48 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Closing Microsemi Buy In Late May or Early June; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT MERGER WILL CLOSE ON MAY 29, 2018; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Completion of Microsemi Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: China, Signaling Thaw With U.S. Over Trade, Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Net $146.7M; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL- BELIEVE REVIEW PROCESS IS RUNNING SMOOTHLY; CO OPTIMISTIC IT WILL RECEIVE CLEARANCE SHORTLY; 12/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $250 MLN

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 151.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 11,625 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $624,000, up from 4,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $46.64. About 17.41 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 10/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “TRANSISTORS WITH VERTICALLY OPPOSED SOURCE AND DRAIN METAL INTERCONNECT; 26/04/2018 – INTEL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YR; 07/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel’s Discrete GPU, “Arctic Sound,” Will Have Gaming Variant; 17/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Intel unveils new threat security technology; 07/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford Discusses Reforms for Security Clearance in Open Intel Hearing; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 4th Update; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT JIM KELLER WILL JOIN INTEL AS A SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 28/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigating potential age discrimination in Intel’s 2016 cuts; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of The West reported 0.91% stake. Sunbelt Secs holds 0.21% or 5,096 shares in its portfolio. Peoples Ser reported 1.09% stake. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). First Commonwealth Fin Corp Pa stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 51,175 shares. 232,609 were accumulated by Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corporation. Hsbc Pcl holds 0.04% or 280,505 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 0.02% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 8,885 shares. 27,214 were accumulated by Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated has 874,432 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5,978 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Brown Advisory Secs Lc invested in 0.06% or 3,076 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank And Tru reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Nbt Bank N A Ny stated it has 24,315 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 73,597 shares to 343,674 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (NYSE:BMY).