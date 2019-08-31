Stonebridge Capital Advisors Decreased Its Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Stake by $1.71 Million; Abingworth Llp Has Lifted Its Sientra (SIEN) Position by $1.53 Million; Stock Value Declined

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47M, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.83. About 572,437 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 14/05/2018 – Pura Vida Investments Buys New 1% Position in Sientra; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE SEC’S INVESTIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING THAT CLOSED ON SEPT. 23, 2015; 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Sientra; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 16,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 117,361 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.21 million, down from 133,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associate Limited Co holds 18,019 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Granahan Inv Mngmt Ma stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Blair William Il stated it has 19,400 shares. Stifel Finance reported 35,991 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management stated it has 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Jump Trading Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Bamco Inc New York holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 1.41M shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 680 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 26,000 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Tiaa Cref Limited holds 0% or 136,322 shares. Abingworth Llp owns 2.39 million shares.

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $269,997 activity. 20,869 shares were bought by Sullivan Keith J, worth $119,997 on Friday, June 7. Little Paul Sean also bought $99,998 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) on Friday, June 7.

More notable recent Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Sientra, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SIEN)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sientra (SIEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Sientra’s Shares Got a Lift Today – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sientra to Release First Quarter Financial Results on May 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CNDT and DXC among midday losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 7,319 shares to 75,343 shares, valued at $6.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc Com (NYSE:D) by 6,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,042 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE).