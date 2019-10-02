Stonebridge Capital Advisors Decreased Its Position in Home Depot Com (HD) as Shares Rose; As Celgene (CELG) Stock Declined, Knott David M Increased Stake

Knott David M increased its stake in Celgene Corporation (CELG) by 219.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 10,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 15,847 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, up from 4,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Celgene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $97.7. About 3.25M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and; 04/05/2018 – $CELG Slide on Ozanimod and CC-112273 metabolite; 12/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA; 29/03/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM MARKET WEIGHT; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corp to Execute $2B Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.96; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 52,031 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.82M, down from 54,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $225.59. About 3.31 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable

Knott David M, which manages about $237.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 661,250 shares to 9,800 shares, valued at $135,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) by 10,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,357 shares, and cut its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $562.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2022 Corporate Bond Etf by 33,426 shares to 339,146 shares, valued at $7.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 6,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond Etf.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.38 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.