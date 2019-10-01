Stonebridge Capital Advisors Cut Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Position by $406,149 as Shares Rose; Ingredion (INGR) Holder Hallmark Capital Management Has Raised Holding

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 17,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 144,354 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91M, up from 126,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $82.23. About 7,374 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 116,208 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.99 million, down from 119,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $118.4. About 151,547 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK CHIEF DANIEL PINTO SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank Has Cut Exposure to Gun Industry; 18/05/2018 – UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG UNIQ.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.8 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 22/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN HIRES CREDIT SUISSE’S ARASARATNAM FOR CYBERSECURITY; 29/05/2018 – APA HAD JOINED UBS IN JULY AFTER 13 YEARS AT JPMORGAN; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 11/05/2018 – SWISS RE AG SRENH.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 120 FROM SFR 110; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH SERVICES PMI AT 53.2 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Advisory Group owns 3,012 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 47,881 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Clal Insur Enterp invested in 208,500 shares. Blue has 21,355 shares. 23,738 are owned by Virtu Limited Liability Corporation. Harvey Mgmt holds 0.64% or 11,813 shares. Rhenman Asset Mngmt holds 2,472 shares. Zeke Advisors Limited Co has invested 1.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Eagle Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 30,000 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Co accumulated 100,247 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Jmg Group accumulated 2,747 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Piedmont Advisors Inc has invested 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Btr Capital Management owns 164,688 shares. Eulav Asset Management has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Renaissance Grp Ltd reported 10,281 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.23 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

