Stonebridge Capital Advisors Cut Its Sempra Energy Com (SRE) Stake by $331,250; As Exelixis (EXEL) Stock Price Rose, Westover Capital Advisors Has Raised Holding by $332,350

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 118.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 26,603 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, up from 12,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.77. About 2.58M shares traded or 0.76% up from the average. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – Exelixis Not at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference (Correct); 09/04/2018 – Exelixis Elects Dr. Maria Freire to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 17/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – THIS APPROVAL ALLOWS FOR MARKETING OF CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) IN THIS INDICATION IN ALL 28 MEMBER STATES OF EUROPEAN UNION, NORWAY AND ICELAND; 10/05/2018 – EXELIXIS INC EXEL.O – GENENTECH WILL FURTHER EXAMINE RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 AND PLANS TO PRESENT DATA AT AN UPCOMING MEDICAL MEETING; 23/03/2018 – EXELIXIS INC EXEL.O – POSITIVE CHMP OPINION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy Com (SRE) by 43.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 3,400 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $428,000, down from 6,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $132.12. About 1.83 million shares traded or 31.84% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 11/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Remington Outdoor, Sempra Energy; 12/04/2018 – Mexico’s lEnova to invest $130 mln in Baja California fuel terminal; 12/04/2018 – MEXICO’S IENOVA SAYS TO INVEST $130 MLN IN BAJA CALIFORNIA FUEL TERMINAL; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Appoints J. Walker Martin as CEO, Joseph A. Householder as President, Both Effective May 1; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – JOSEPH A. HOUSEHOLDER ALSO HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 9, BOARD APPOINTED TREVOR MIHALIK AS CFO SUCCEEDING JEFFERY MARTIN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Sempra Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra Reed To Step Down After 7 Years In The Role — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Faisel H. Khan Appointed Vice President Of Investor Relations For Sempra Energy; 07/05/2018 – ONCOR ELECTRIC DELIVERY – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $990 MLN VS $935 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Inc owns 7,393 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.11% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Ameritas Investment reported 4,826 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Co has 1,600 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Mraz Amerine & Assocs has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Glenmede Na has 10,361 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,474 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Highlander Cap Management Ltd Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 400 shares. 53,000 were accumulated by Bp Public Llc. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc accumulated 2,236 shares. One Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,605 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment reported 151 shares. 1St Source Bankshares stated it has 0.02% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Swiss Bank holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 913,400 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com (NYSE:D) by 6,160 shares to 94,042 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) by 18,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.07 million activity. Haley Patrick J. sold $21,300 worth of stock. The insider FELDBAUM CARL B sold 50,500 shares worth $1.11M.