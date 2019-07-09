Stonebridge Capital Advisors Cut Its Position in Boeing Co Com (BA) by $850,773; As Abb LTD (ABB) Share Price Declined, Regions Financial Has Trimmed Its Position

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 80.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 48,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,781 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222,000, down from 60,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $18.71. About 2.72M shares traded or 32.37% up from the average. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 21.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 18/05/2018 – ABB Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Heliospectra: ABB and Heliospectra AB join forces in the Middle East and Africa; 06/04/2018 – ABB to Invest EUR100M in Austria Innovation Campus; 06/03/2018 – Falanx Group Limited Proposed ABB and Conditional Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – Country Leaders Inspired by ABB’s Breakthrough E-Mobility Technologies; 10/05/2018 – ABB Earns Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan for Digital Grid Communications; 24/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM: BOOKRUNNER SAYS FROM LIMITED MARKET SOUNDING EXERCISE HAVE VISIBILITY ON POTENTIAL INVESTOR INTEREST IN EXCESS OF FULL DEAL SIZE OF ABB; 06/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS AUSTRIAN BERNECKER & RAINER BUSINESS IS DEVELOPING AHEAD OF PLAN, $1 BILLION SALES TARGET COULD BE REACHED EARLIER THAN EXPECTED; 07/03/2018 – ABB SWITZERLAND HEAD REMO LUETOLF RESIGNS, CONT. AS ADVISER; 29/03/2018 – ABB CHAIRMAN SAYS WITH ITS SOLID FOUNDATION AND FOCUSED AND STRENGTHENED PORTFOLIO, ABB IS WELLPOSITIONED TO CONTINUE TO DEVELOP POSITIVELY IN THE COMING YEAR – AGM SPEECH

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,493 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, down from 17,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $352.74. About 3.83 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 Million Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 12/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, TURKISH AIRLINES ANNOUNCED THEY HAVE FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR 25 787-9 DREAMLINERS WITH OPTIONS FOR FIVE MORE AIRPLANES; 23/05/2018 – XIAMEN AIRLINES TAKES DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST BOEING 737 MAX, EXPANDING FLEET TO 200 AIRPLANES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CURRENT 777 PRODUCTION PLANS ARE NOT DEPENDENT ON IRAN DEAL; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20; 18/05/2018 – CUBAN AIRLINE BOEING 737 CRASHES AT HAVANA AIRPORT: CUBA DEBATE; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 3 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 10/04/2018 – BA: Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS MALWARE AFFECTED A SMALL NUMBER OF SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – BOEING SEES GOVT ROLE AS CRITICAL TO HUMAN SPACE EXPLORATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Independent Investors Inc reported 32,110 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,369 shares. First holds 0.57% or 14,865 shares in its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prtn Lc holds 1,543 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,915 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Triangle Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 0.71% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wedgewood Investors Pa owns 1,999 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corp holds 0.05% or 16,538 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.05% stake. Cleararc Capital accumulated 8,080 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Capital Guardian Tru owns 193,440 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr stated it has 2,696 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.75% or 962,800 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T has invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.72 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. Shares for $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G. $3.49 million worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M was sold by Smith Gregory D. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com by 12,397 shares to 71,754 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TRV) by 4,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: