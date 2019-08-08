Stonebridge Capital Advisors Cut Its Nike Cl B (NKE) Holding by $425,376 as Share Value Rose; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Epoch Investment Partners Has Cut Its Holding by $196.51 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 107,698 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07 million, down from 112,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.28. About 6.02M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 95.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 3.71M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 164,953 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90 million, down from 3.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.17B market cap company. The stock increased 7.45% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.12. About 22.55M shares traded or 162.98% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. On Friday, March 1 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.39% or 51,275 shares in its portfolio. Cobblestone Capital Ltd Llc New York stated it has 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.34% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 502,909 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn holds 11.74M shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 74,331 shares. Cap Research Glob holds 2.20M shares. Gibraltar Cap Management holds 3.36% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 62,144 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 9,891 shares in its portfolio. Coastline Tru stated it has 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Joel Isaacson & Llc invested in 0.18% or 23,434 shares. Amica Retiree Trust stated it has 6,383 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.23% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mariner Limited Liability has 0.32% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Colony holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 22,434 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited Com reported 213,864 shares.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ichor Holdings by 44,854 shares to 326,765 shares, valued at $7.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 243,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 7,319 shares to 75,343 shares, valued at $6.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 28.62 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 190,922 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 1.72% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Columbia Asset Management reported 91,061 shares stake. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd holds 409 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited has 0.18% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3.13 million shares. Drexel Morgan And Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,688 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Company reported 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.62% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 17,557 were accumulated by Kames Capital Public Ltd. Mai Cap Mgmt invested 0.55% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Security Fincl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 33,365 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 20.94 million shares or 0.44% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 2.49M shares. Junto LP holds 3.1% or 640,238 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Thomas Story Son Ltd Company has invested 2.67% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).