Stonebridge Capital Advisors Cut Boeing Co Com (BA) Stake; Profile of 8 Analysts Covering Fiserv, Inc. (FISV)

Among 10 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Fiserv had 18 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, January 29, the company rating was downgraded by SunTrust. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wolfe Research on Thursday, January 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. Wells Fargo initiated Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $110 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 22 by William Blair. Edward Jones downgraded Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) on Friday, January 18 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, January 18. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co on Thursday, January 24 to “Outperform”. On Monday, January 28 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”. See Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) latest ratings:

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased Boeing Co Com (BA) stake by 12.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,233 shares as Boeing Co Com (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc holds 15,493 shares with $5.91M value, down from 17,726 last quarter. Boeing Co Com now has $200.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $356.12. About 2.16 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES 600029.SS 1055.HK SAYS UNIT XIAMEN AIR SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N TO BUY 20 B737-8 AND 10 B737-10 AIRPLANES; 28/03/2018 – Greece’s Aegean Picks Airbus Over Boeing for $3.5 Billion Order; 11/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Fleet Care Agreements for Singapore Airlines and Scoot; 27/03/2018 – China Southern boss suggests Boeing orders could be at threat; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Added Capacity of MAX 9 Will Launch New Intl Routes; 30/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO RESOLVE TRENT 1000 ISSUES IN NEXT COUPLE MOS; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Duberstein to Serve Additional Year From 2018 to 2019 to Aid in Transition; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $262 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its ASG Business to Boeing in an All Cash Transaction and to Spin-Off Its ESG Business to KLX Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – Airlines began inspecting some Boeing 737s after the incident

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $480 target. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by UBS. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Argus Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, March 7. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $460 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, May 13. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of BA in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, January 10 report. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Hold”. Canaccord Genuity maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, March 14. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $380 target.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.19 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $7.83M worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A stake by 354 shares to 7,495 valued at $8.82 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) stake by 18,635 shares and now owns 143,533 shares. Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) was raised too.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company has market cap of $36.73 billion. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. It has a 38.87 P/E ratio. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management services and products.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity. YABUKI JEFFERY W also sold $3.56 million worth of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.