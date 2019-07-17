Stonebridge Capital Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI); As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Menlo Advisors Lifted Holding

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) by 7.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 25,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 386,453 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73 million, up from 360,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 2.47 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – BOARD NAMED DAX A. SANDERS AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/17/2018 08:19 AM; 16/05/2018 – Report on Business: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau…; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA -BRITISH COLUMBIA “HAS CONTINUED TO THREATEN” UNSPECIFIED ADDITIONAL ACTIONS TO PREVENT TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SUCCESS; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS UNLIKELY THERE WILL BE NO PRIVATE SECTOR INTEREST; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – KML WILL CONSULT WITH VARIOUS STAKEHOLDERS IN AN EFFORT TO REACH AGREEMENTS BY MAY 31ST THAT MAY ALLOW PROJECT TO PROCEED; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada: Parties Expect to Close Transaction in Late 3Q or Early 4Q; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – NOW FORECASTS TO INVEST $2.3 BLN IN GROWTH PROJECTS DURING 2018; 16/04/2018 – ALBERTA INTRODUCES LEGISLATION ALLOWING IT TO RESTRICT PROVINCIAL EXPORTS OF CRUDE OIL, NATURAL GAS AND REFINED FUELS; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan to Take Outcome of Shareholder Votes Into Consideration

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 16,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 49,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, up from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $142.59. About 1.41 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney Plus Isn’t Worth A 20% Increase In The Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Disney’s Summer Box Office Success May Actually Be A Bad Thing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Trust has invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Frontier Investment Mngmt Com reported 5,440 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Company invested in 0.31% or 466,205 shares. 685,813 were reported by Sawgrass Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Cohen And Steers Incorporated has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,267 shares. Mcrae Cap Incorporated accumulated 3,045 shares. Moreover, Noesis Cap Mangement has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 93,820 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The has invested 0.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc stated it has 13,417 shares. Raymond James And holds 0.3% or 1.76 million shares in its portfolio. Bsw Wealth Partners holds 0.46% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,400 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Co Dc invested in 2.18% or 230,632 shares. The Oregon-based Auxier Asset Management has invested 0.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 112,572 are owned by Forbes J M Limited Liability Partnership. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa has 78,005 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 12,524 shares to 45,327 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 14,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,481 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Examining Kinder Morgan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMI) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kinder Morgan Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Kinder Morgan – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 02, 2019.