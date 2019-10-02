Stonebridge Capital Advisors Boosted Stake in Nordstrom Com (JWN) by $358,608; Macerich Co (MAC) Shareholder Marathon Partners Equity Management Lowered Its Position as Stock Declined

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $29.36. About 2.17 million shares traded or 16.53% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 04/04/2018 – b8ta At Macerich’s Santa Monica Place Named ‘Store Of The Year’; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Is Said to Nominate Majority Slate to Macerich Board; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH NAMES STEVEN HASH INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – MACERICH HOLDER ONTARIO TEACHERS INTENDS TO KEEP STAKE: CNBC; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – O’HERN WILL SUCCEED ARTHUR COPPOLA; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 30/03/2018 – Macerich Announces Appointment of Peggy Alford to Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc Com (JWN) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 11,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 89,766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86 million, up from 78,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.08% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 2.94M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom says takeover talks with founding family are over; 15/05/2018 – Nordstrom Expands Extended Sizing To 30 Stores With 100 Brands; 18/05/2018 – Atlantic Equities analyst Daniela Nedialkova said in a note Friday the miss was driven by a weaker performance in Nordstrom’s off-price business; 06/03/2018 – Nordstrom family’s buyout offer rejected as ‘inadequate’; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Maintains 2018 Net Sales View of $15.2B-$15.4; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Ends Talks With Family After Failing to Agree on Price; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: China denies it offered a package to slash U.S. deficit by $200 billion; 13/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $54 TARGET PRICE; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q EPS 51C INCL. 6C DEBT REFINANCING CHARGE; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE TERMINATES TALKS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 12.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MAC’s profit will be $122.91M for 8.44 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.14% negative EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.39 million activity. The insider O HERN THOMAS E bought 5,000 shares worth $140,081. The insider Stephen Andrea M bought 20,000 shares worth $700,300. $91,280 worth of stock was bought by Volk Kenneth on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold MAC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 145.79 million shares or 7.26% more from 135.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American International Grp owns 37,144 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Schroder Management Group owns 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 22,846 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 193,109 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic stated it has 26,357 shares. 167,709 are owned by Cibc World Markets. Shell Asset reported 0% stake. Tower Lc (Trc) reported 6,669 shares. Pnc Serv Group Inc Inc reported 5,072 shares stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.07% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 14.38% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 23.29 million shares. Van Eck Associate stated it has 27,534 shares. 13,868 were reported by Bb&T. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 6,219 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 32,545 shares. Nordea Mngmt holds 30,318 shares.

