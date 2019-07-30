Stonebridge Capital Advisors Boosted Its Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) Holding; Techtarget (TTGT)’s Sentiment Is 1.17

Techtarget Inc (TTGT) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.16, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 62 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 53 decreased and sold holdings in Techtarget Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 18.72 million shares, down from 18.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Techtarget Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 35 Increased: 40 New Position: 22.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) stake by 10.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc acquired 7,319 shares as Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT)’s stock declined 2.65%. The Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc holds 75,343 shares with $6.86M value, up from 68,024 last quarter. Medtronic Plc Shs now has $138.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $103.56. About 2.14 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.27. About 65,401 shares traded. TechTarget, Inc. (TTGT) has declined 8.76% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTGT News: 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 22/05/2018 – TechTarget Wins 31 National and Regional Online Editorial Awards from American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE); 18/04/2018 – TechTarget Launches SearchEnterpriseAl.com to Help Leading Data Science and Analytics Teams Stay Ahead of the Rapidly-Exploding Al and Machine Learning Technology Markets; 12/04/2018 – Google Named Official Cloud Sponsor of Actifio’s Data Driven 2018 Conference; 15/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 16/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 06/03/2018 TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 14/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/05/2018 – TechTarget Revolutionizes Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and Sales Productivity with Latest Release of Priority Engine Purchase Intent Platform

S Squared Technology Llc holds 1.68% of its portfolio in TechTarget, Inc. for 133,966 shares. Portolan Capital Management Llc owns 835,511 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 1.11% invested in the company for 794,811 shares. The Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Investors Llc has invested 0.97% in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc., a Illinois-based fund reported 327,416 shares.

Analysts await TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. TTGT’s profit will be $3.86M for 41.55 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by TechTarget, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of corporate information technology services and products; and purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $642.16 million. It offers customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. It has a 46.54 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include IT deal alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation, which are provided through online, as well as operates face-to-face events.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP) stake by 12,524 shares to 45,327 valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 5,335 shares and now owns 5,860 shares. Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. Needham maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Needham has “Buy” rating and $121 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Northland Capital. Barclays Capital maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $104 target. Citigroup maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Monday, February 25. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $101 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 5. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 4. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19.

