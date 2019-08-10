Stone Run Capital Trimmed Its Ansys (ANSS) Position as Stock Value Rose; Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $6.31 Million as Share Value Rose

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $208.27. About 470,637 shares traded or 16.77% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $100.44. About 1.63 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 3,077 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited accumulated 1.04% or 177,073 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1,970 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc reported 23,576 shares stake. Moody Bancorp Division has 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 21,970 shares or 0% of the stock. The Michigan-based Connable Office has invested 0.07% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). British Columbia Mgmt, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 53,868 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 40,239 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 27,443 were reported by Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Riverbridge Prtnrs Limited Liability Co reported 1.7% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Moreover, Eagle Ridge Invest has 0.03% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1,240 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel has 12,230 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Axa has invested 0.31% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 2,800 shares to 43,125 shares, valued at $8.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20M and $190.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) by 26,379 shares to 40,229 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 33,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp New F (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc reported 2.72% stake. Parametric Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2.13 million shares. National Bank Of Stockton reported 13,424 shares. Cullinan Associate has 0.21% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). American Research And Management invested in 0.11% or 4,234 shares. 2,988 were reported by Landscape Management. Northern Tru Corp reported 5.70M shares stake. Whittier Tru holds 6,315 shares. Texas-based Fayez Sarofim And Co has invested 0.37% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communication holds 4,150 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 21,611 are owned by Mairs And Power Inc. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv holds 0.12% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 157,812 shares. Bluecrest Management stated it has 3,586 shares. Cadence Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 26,478 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.78 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.