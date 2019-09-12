Stone Run Capital Stake in Wabtec (WAB) Has Lowered by $432,390; Mastercard (MA) Shares Rose While Wagner Bowman Management Decreased Holding by $469,920

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 6,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 42,493 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, down from 48,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $74.73. About 686,286 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 25/04/2018 – WABTEC’S OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE; RATINGS AFFIRMED: MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time Ratings to Wabtec Corporation; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE; 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 03/04/2018 – DOJ REQUIRES KNORR,WABTEC TO END PACTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR STAFF; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY HURDLES; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 EPS $3.80

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 30.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 4,075 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, down from 5,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $276.97. About 4.19M shares traded or 23.50% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WAB’s profit will be $197.79M for 18.32 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabtec Reports 1Q Results, Affirms Adjusted Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “August IMX Reveals Investors Remain Bullish On Blue-Chips, Bearish On China – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wabtec Completes Successful Merger With GE Transportation – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wabtec Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date NYSE:WAB – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 603,096 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Inc. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 136,223 shares. 1,814 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Gates Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 1.73M shares for 5.21% of their portfolio. Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department accumulated 130 shares. Barnett & has invested 0.79% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Horizon Investments Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Adirondack reported 3 shares. Webster Bankshares N A holds 0.02% or 1,953 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 13,260 shares. 2,821 are owned by Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corp. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.02% or 4,551 shares. Proshare Advsr Llc reported 18,036 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation owns 30,789 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division accumulated 3,561 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO also sold $1.19 billion worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares. 10,000 shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J, worth $652,600 on Tuesday, May 21. Shares for $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92M and $431.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1,500 shares to 3,950 shares, valued at $940,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.89% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Crow Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 4.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kings Point Capital reported 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 67,814 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Capital Management accumulated 7,066 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 1.05% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 21,045 shares. Ledyard Savings Bank holds 5,712 shares. Fiduciary reported 20,638 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Mathes Inc holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 14,888 shares. Washington Trust holds 1,083 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt reported 0.35% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pittenger And Anderson has 49,710 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Liberty Cap Mngmt Inc holds 5,120 shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) stock is long-term winner with plenty of cash that actually looks attractively valued now – Live Trading News” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Citi Boosts Mastercard, Square Price Targets – Schaeffers Research” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard’s New Cryptocurrency Division: Why It’s Important – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 34.28 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.