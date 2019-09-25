Stone Run Capital Stake in Trimble (TRMB) Boosted as Stock Price Rose; Ncr Corp. (NCR) Valuation Rose While Walthausen & Company Trimmed Its Position by $1.29 Million

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 7,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 86,175 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89 million, up from 78,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $38.22. About 632,594 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ACQUIRED ASSETS OF WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA-BASED FABSUITE, LLC; 22/03/2018 – Trimble Introduces Tekla 2018 BIM Software Solutions; 03/05/2018 – Rugby-Ireland winger Trimble to retire at the end of season; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE SEES 1Q REV. TO BE ABOVE HIGH END OF RANGE; 31/05/2018 – HarvestMark and iFood Partner to Offer a Comprehensive Food Safety, Traceability and Quality Management Platform; 23/04/2018 – Trimble and Kobelco Announce Trimble Ready Option for Select Kobelco Excavator Models; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE – DEAL TO BE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW INDEBTEDNESS; 08/05/2018 – Trimble Adds Crop Health lmagery and Works Orders to its Agriculture Software; 24/04/2018 – S&P: TRIMBLE ‘BBB-‘ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Ncr Corp. (NCR) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 41,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 239,783 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.46M, down from 281,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Ncr Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.82. About 663,705 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 30/04/2018 – NCR NAMES MICHAEL HAYFORD CEO, FRANK MARTIRE EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – PAUL LANGENBAHN NAMED COO, SUCCEEDING MARK BENJAMIN; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.30-Adj EPS $3.45; 22/03/2018 – NCR Chairman and CEO Bill Nuti to Step Down for Health Reasons; 16/05/2018 – NCR to Showcase Transformative Hospitality Software Solutions at the 2018 National Restaurant Association Tradeshow in Chicago; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q REV. $1.52B, EST. $1.47B; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q EPS 6c; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL INC; 15/03/2018 – Record Attendance at NCR’s Annual Americas Partner Conference

Analysts await NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 15.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NCR’s profit will be $86.79M for 11.87 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by NCR Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.84% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NCR Software to Enhance Santander Customer Experience Across Santander Self Service – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NCR to retire convertible preferred stock held by Blackstone – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NCR prices private offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 18, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $756.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 90,710 shares to 293,180 shares, valued at $11.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 22,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold TRMB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 215.85 million shares or 2.16% less from 220.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco has invested 0.02% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). House Ltd Company invested 1% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Coe Cap Management Ltd has invested 1.49% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Agf Invests America Inc reported 3.48% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). 300,525 were reported by Vident Investment Advisory Lc. 287,894 were reported by Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg has 0.44% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 1.19M shares. Grandfield And Dodd stated it has 1.36% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Hartford Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Clean Yield Grp holds 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) or 590 shares. 300 were accumulated by Optimum Inv Advisors. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 26,844 shares. Macquarie Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 1,900 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 33,000 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.