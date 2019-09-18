Stone Run Capital Maintains Stake in Trimble (TRMB); Shareholder Brinker Capital Has Upped Kla (KLAC) Holding

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 3,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 9,297 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, up from 5,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $152.6. About 2.01 million shares traded or 28.34% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 02/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Announces Upcoming Investor Presentation; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Aims to Complete Repurchase 12-18 Months Following Orbotech Closing; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 04/04/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on April 3 for “Extractor electrode for electron source” (California Inventor); 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS POST CLOSE OF TRANSACTION

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 7,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 86,175 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89M, up from 78,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.52. About 391,729 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 04/04/2018 – Coillte Completes “Go-Live” of Trimble’s Connected Forest Solution; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE: VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE $200M OF NON-GAAP REV. IN 2019; 06/04/2018 – TRIMBLE FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Sees Deal Adding to 2020 Non-GAAP Earnings; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE BUYS ASSETS OF FABSUITE TO EXPAND STEEL FABRICATION; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Expects to Close Viewpoint Deal in 3; 14/03/2018 – Trimble’s Cloud-Based Seismic Monitoring Transforms Earthquake Event Reporting for Buildings; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Sees Deal Slightly Dilutive to 2019 Non-GAAP Earnings Due to Interest Example; 10/04/2018 – TRIMBLE & XAPT PARTNER TO DELIVER WORLD CLASS FIELD SERVICE SCH; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT TO CREATE INDUSTRY’S MOST COMPLETE

More notable recent Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Trimble Conference Opener Highlights New Leadership, Data-Driven Solutions – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trimble Strengthens Forestry Division With 3LOG Acquisition – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Trimble Debuts Continued Enhancements to its TMW.Suite, TruckMate and Innovative IES Transportation Management System Solutions – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Trimble (TRMB) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold TRMB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 215.85 million shares or 2.16% less from 220.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 5,348 shares. Agf Inc has 0.06% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 104,770 shares. Principal Fin stated it has 1.12M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bankshares invested 0.06% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Axa invested in 2.62M shares. Assetmark invested in 203 shares or 0% of the stock. Westpac Corp owns 15,740 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 354,438 shares. Thematic Ptnrs Lc has 1.74% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 719,269 shares. Macquarie Limited stated it has 1,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested 0% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Loomis Sayles & Lp holds 0.03% or 383,487 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Spark Inv Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.13% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk has 193,690 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,442 shares to 170,307 shares, valued at $49.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 15,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,812 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.