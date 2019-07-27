Stone Run Capital Maintains Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX); Sphera Funds Management LTD Lifted Retrophin (RTRX) Stake by $2.42 Million

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 435,678 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86M, up from 325,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $20.7. About 296,800 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 30.48% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 2,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,638 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90 million, up from 29,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 658,058 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $301,551 activity. Shares for $37,927 were sold by REED ELIZABETH E. ROTE WILLIAM E. sold $42,558 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) on Monday, February 11. Clague Laura sold $43,587 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 1.94 million shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 48,227 shares. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Co has 0.96% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Fosun International Limited has 0.08% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 56,837 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Swiss Bancorporation invested in 0% or 67,700 shares. Amer Intll Grp owns 26,325 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 60,264 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 3.57M shares. Vanguard holds 2.12M shares. Strs Ohio owns 32,300 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,976 shares stake. 98,467 were reported by Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 215,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $23.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Uniqure Nv (Call) (NASDAQ:QURE) by 32,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 8,415 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Company Il invested in 1.34% or 50,210 shares. Natl Tx owns 7,091 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Somerset Trust holds 1.57% or 11,953 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Group Public Lc owns 1.56M shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 95,802 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company invested in 16,141 shares. Everence Mngmt stated it has 8,314 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc has 0.05% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Zevenbergen Capital Ltd owns 9,330 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Gw Henssler & Associate Ltd reported 11,296 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth stated it has 458 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cognios Capital Ltd Company has 4,192 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Horan Capital Advsr invested in 350 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bessemer Grp accumulated 0.66% or 692,586 shares.

