Stone Run Capital Lowered Holding in Ansys (ANSS) by $345,800; Lourd Capital Cut Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Position by $3.53 Million as Stock Value Rose

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $211.3. About 336,832 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 14,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,703 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.84 million, down from 121,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $5.12 during the last trading session, reaching $276.54. About 1.99 million shares traded or 19.27% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.33 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 1,567 shares. Capital Guardian accumulated 281,827 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Family Firm has 0.11% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,245 shares. The Maryland-based Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Brown Brothers Harriman reported 569,015 shares. Ssi Investment Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,376 shares. Harbour Invest Mgmt Ltd invested in 23,821 shares. 2,351 were accumulated by Gladius Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 81,175 shares. Farmers National Bank stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks holds 0.77% or 178,052 shares in its portfolio. Ipswich Mgmt Com Inc reported 16,698 shares. Northstar Invest Advisors Limited has 2,418 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Strategic Wealth Group Ltd invested in 0.25% or 12,227 shares. Westwood Mngmt Il has invested 0.17% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $92.25M for 48.46 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,150 shares to 41,550 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).