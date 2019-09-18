Stone Run Capital Lowered By $432,390 Its Wabtec (WAB) Position; Shorts at Protective Insurance – Class B (nonvot (PTVCB) Raised By 9.42%

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased Wabtec Corp (WAB) stake by 12.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 6,090 shares as Wabtec Corp (WAB)’s stock rose 3.42%. The Stone Run Capital Llc holds 42,493 shares with $3.05M value, down from 48,583 last quarter. Wabtec Corp now has $14.06B valuation. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $74.38. About 323,930 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Wabtec’s Ratings Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst

Protective Insurance Corporation – Class B (nonvot (NASDAQ:PTVCB) had an increase of 9.42% in short interest. PTVCB’s SI was 75,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.42% from 69,000 shares previously. With 27,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Protective Insurance Corporation – Class B (nonvot (NASDAQ:PTVCB)’s short sellers to cover PTVCB’s short positions. The SI to Protective Insurance Corporation – Class B (nonvot’s float is 0.86%. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 21,506 shares traded. Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) has declined 28.51% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company has market cap of $230.75 million. The firm offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist clients in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs.

More notable recent Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Protective Insurance Corporation and Its Subsidiaries – Business Wire” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Protective Insurance gets a new CEO – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Protective Insurance Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:PTVCA – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Protective Insurance Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Wabtec Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:WAB) 5.3% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Wabtec Derailed in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Avoid Wabtec For Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “KeyBanc Upgrades Wabtec (WAB) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Liked General Electric Stock Before, You Should Love It Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg owns 0.04% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 603,096 shares. Gates Capital Mgmt accumulated 1.73M shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 55,689 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Community Commercial Bank Na stated it has 31 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Incorporated Ca stated it has 78,296 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Peoples Svcs Corp holds 236 shares. Petrus Tru Co Lta has invested 2.35% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Sei reported 61,872 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 0.01% or 211 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.01% or 42,968 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited Company has invested 0.38% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 18,036 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WAB’s profit will be $192.80 million for 18.23 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 was made by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. $1.19B worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9. Shares for $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21. KASSLING WILLIAM E had bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520.

Among 5 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake has $93 highest and $7300 lowest target. $83’s average target is 11.59% above currents $74.38 stock price. Westinghouse Air Brake had 8 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research. Buckingham Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, June 24 report. As per Monday, September 16, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 8 by Goldman Sachs. Buckingham Research maintained Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) rating on Friday, March 22. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $93 target.