Stone Run Capital Lowered Ansys (ANSS) Stake by $345,800; As Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Market Value Declined, Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.44 Million

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 33,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.58 million, down from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $52.57. About 101,073 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $208.34. About 35,673 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 900.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $23.53M for 131.43 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,815 shares to 38,713 shares, valued at $68.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 307,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Of Delaware reported 1,211 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 55,087 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has invested 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Llc holds 0% or 55 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 46,974 shares. Css Ltd Llc Il reported 0.04% stake. Carderock Mgmt invested 2% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Shine Advisory stated it has 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Moreover, Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership has 0.69% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Jefferies Group Ltd Llc accumulated 7,185 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd accumulated 1.01M shares or 1.71% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 8,750 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd accumulated 4,574 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 1,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 38,712 shares to 48,583 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48M for 47.78 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.