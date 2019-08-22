Stone Run Capital Lifted Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position by $560,499 as Stock Rose; As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Price Declined, Holder Toth Financial Advisory Lowered by $977,840 Its Stake

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 12,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 55,546 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, down from 67,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $67.56. About 3.98 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – AbbVie to Grant Patent Licenses in Europe on Country-By-Country Basis; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – FDA NOTIFIED IND FOR PHASE 1/2 COMBO STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC WITH IMFINZI FOR HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS WAS PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 2,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 31,638 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, up from 29,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $255.05. About 664,753 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.44 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.18% or 23,921 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Inc reported 0.36% stake. Hartford Invest Co holds 179,668 shares. 81,819 are owned by First Allied Advisory Serv. Live Your Vision Limited Liability reported 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 5,600 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life Comm. Shell Asset Mngmt Communications accumulated 228,164 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Chemical Bancorp reported 1.1% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fort Lp reported 2,507 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Df Dent, a Maryland-based fund reported 7,822 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Tn has 6,442 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Horseman Cap Mgmt Limited owns 11,000 shares. Whittier Tru Company holds 0.4% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 160,892 shares. Buckingham Mgmt, Alabama-based fund reported 40,630 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd accumulated 860,388 shares or 0.67% of the stock.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $427.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Global Mkts Hldg by 34,720 shares to 38,800 shares, valued at $702,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 11,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs AbbVie’s Rinvoq rheumatoid arthritis; shares up 2% – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “ABBV Options Traders React to Piper Jaffray Upgrade – Schaeffers Research” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) CEO Rick Gonzalez on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock or 7,500 shares. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of stock. Shares for $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtn invested in 0.08% or 7,472 shares. The Maryland-based Court Place Advsrs Lc has invested 0.14% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hugh Johnson Advisors Limited Liability holds 3,418 shares. Utd Fire Grp Inc has 0.19% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,000 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited reported 790 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 68,089 shares. Essex Serv reported 4,481 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Btim has 1.64% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Glenmede Company Na stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins has 0.07% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sei Invests, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 130,131 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct owns 116,197 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Limited Liability has 1,243 shares.