Stone Run Capital Increased Holding in Middleby (MIDD) as Market Value Rose; Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shareholder 3G Capital Partners LP Lowered Its Stake

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 128,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 452,663 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.50M, down from 580,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $121.93. About 245,472 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 49,465 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, up from 43,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $109.46. About 180,413 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 20/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOSPER S.A; 03/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS FOR FIREX SRL; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q Net $65.4M; 26/03/2018 – Middleby Acquires Ve.Ma.C. Srl; 18/05/2018 – Middleby Sees Closing Early in 3; 18/05/2018 – The Middleby Corporation To Acquire Taylor Company; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires For Firex Srl; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Had 2017 Rev of About $315M; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Acquire Taylor for $1 Billio

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 12.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $176.84 million for 17.22 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.93% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 42,754 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 2,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Trexquant Invest Lp holds 10,653 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Trust has 550 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Comerica Bank accumulated 19,770 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cibc Mkts owns 31,990 shares. Nordea Mgmt holds 5,994 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 184,968 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 357,579 shares. Btim Corp has 51,720 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board owns 8,417 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability owns 70,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 43,972 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp holds 328 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,233 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth has 1.07% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). United Service Automobile Association invested in 0% or 8,629 shares. Principal Fincl Group has invested 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Aqr Cap Management has 1,947 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hong Kong-based Fosun Interest Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Da Davidson holds 23,672 shares. Bamco Ny has 0% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 8,600 shares. Co Of Vermont invested in 0% or 109 shares. Blackrock invested in 2.72M shares. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 17,576 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 3,936 shares in its portfolio. Regions holds 0% or 1,542 shares. 51,967 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 2,110 shares.

