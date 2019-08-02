Stone Run Capital Holding in Wabtec (WAB) Raised as Share Value Rose; Prime Capital Management Company LTD Decreased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $89.73 Million

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $418.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $160.92. About 24.52M shares traded or 19.31% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video)

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 392.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 38,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 48,583 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, up from 9,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $75.34. About 1.30M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY HURDLES; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 30/05/2018 – Delachaux IPO team perseveres despite tough market conditions; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 35 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 1,168 shares. Davis Selected Advisers invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 692,307 were accumulated by Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co. Whitnell And accumulated 0% or 41 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 55,689 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0% or 317 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields holds 0.01% or 22,023 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department has 135 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Prtn has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Invesco Ltd holds 910,364 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.06% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 28,100 shares. Peddock Advsr Limited Liability has 22 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3.41 million were reported by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 3,322 shares.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. NEUPAVER ALBERT J had bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600 on Tuesday, May 21. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 was made by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21.

