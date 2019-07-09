Stone Run Capital Holding in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Has Lifted as Valuation Rose; Cipher Capital LP Increases Stake in Bankunited (BKU)

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,125 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68 million, up from 40,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $229. About 435,828 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Bankunited Inc (BKU) by 115.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 22,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 42,320 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, up from 19,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Bankunited Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.32. About 399,581 shares traded. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 16.63% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU); 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 12,811 shares to 4,777 shares, valued at $944,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 19,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,287 shares, and cut its stake in Paramount Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold BKU shares while 85 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 91.28 million shares or 0.04% more from 91.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 9.34M shares. 1,351 are owned by Parkside Finance Financial Bank And Tru. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Fund Management Sa stated it has 0.01% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 18,308 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.01% or 83,313 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 898,872 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kemnay Advisory Services accumulated 32,684 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Regions Financial accumulated 512 shares or 0% of the stock. 60 were reported by Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Us Bancshares De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Limited owns 17,050 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0% or 2,447 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 144,768 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $68 activity.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,092 were reported by Pnc Ser Group Inc. Scopus Asset Lp holds 0.52% or 87,700 shares. Millennium Limited Liability reported 131,448 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr Inc holds 17,260 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.03% or 18,012 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 58,475 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Victory Management Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability reported 1,778 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Salem Invest Counselors Inc reported 14,723 shares stake. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 8,907 shares. Weitz Inv Mgmt has 0.55% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 66,030 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 1,159 shares. Delaware-based Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). British Columbia Management holds 11,983 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.25% or 30,986 shares.