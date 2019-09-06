Stone Run Capital Holding in Ansys (ANSS) Has Cut as Shares Rose; Proffitt & Goodson Increases Position in Pfizer (PFE)

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $217.59. About 338,923 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 31564.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 21,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 21,532 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 68 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 15.94 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: No New Safety Signals Observed, Safety Profile Consistent With Known Safety Profile in Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer to Move Its Headquarters to Hudson Yards Office Building; 17/04/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 22/03/2018 – GSK in pole position to clinch Pfizer assets; 22/03/2018 – GSK tipped to win Pfizer auction; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA TO PAY DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES/SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 28,378 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.39% or 166,871 shares in its portfolio. State Street has invested 0.99% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Roffman Miller Assoc Incorporated Pa holds 0.1% or 19,922 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 173,056 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Inc Adv invested in 161,098 shares. Telos Cap Management reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Altfest L J & Communication Inc has 0.99% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 215,163 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Lc holds 11,741 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Opus Invest Mngmt invested in 1.11% or 132,000 shares. 95 were reported by Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd Partnership. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Corp reported 0.77% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Washington-based First Washington has invested 0.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Alpha Cubed Ltd Llc owns 25,900 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 9,979 shares to 215,230 shares, valued at $13.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 2,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Inv Management has invested 0.05% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 83,913 were accumulated by Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corp. Aqr Mgmt Ltd reported 379,812 shares. Assetmark accumulated 1,659 shares. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership invested in 51,154 shares. Piedmont Inv Inc reported 38,116 shares. First Manhattan has 1,970 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Reliance Co Of Delaware has invested 0.04% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.1% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 115,000 shares. Smithfield Tru Company holds 645 shares. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Lc stated it has 10,099 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma holds 0.23% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 2.93M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 136,923 shares. Shell Asset Co has 5,406 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5,800 shares to 49,465 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).