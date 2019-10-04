Stone Run Capital Holding in Ansys (ANSS) Cut by $306,000 as Market Value Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Loews Has Lowered Its Holding

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 29,650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07M, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $222.73. About 18,409 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 34.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.04M, down from 335,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $47.45. About 416,168 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 561,170 shares. 1.06 million were reported by Country Tru National Bank. Proshare Advsrs Lc owns 3.26 million shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Cap Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 1.04% stake. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability Co has 1.56% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 77,315 shares. Southeast Asset owns 9,127 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Wisconsin Management Limited invested in 52,278 shares or 1.53% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.33% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cahill Advsr owns 18,831 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 97,133 shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based Arcadia Investment Mi has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sigma Inv Counselors, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,689 shares. 31,515 are held by Csat Investment Advisory L P. 143,300 are owned by Cna Corporation. Fagan has invested 2.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.03 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 69,150 shares to 213,550 shares, valued at $18.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laureate Education I by 24,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf Tru has 0.02% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 6,619 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated owns 349,967 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.03% or 1,310 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 4,209 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 14,259 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 6,558 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Co owns 30,794 shares. Eaton Vance, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,800 shares. Franklin Resources Inc accumulated 214,303 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 5,509 shares. Texas-based King Luther has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Bokf Na stated it has 1,389 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc stated it has 231,156 shares.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $82.50M for 55.68 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

