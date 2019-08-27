Stone Run Capital Has Upped Middleby (MIDD) Stake by $754,000; As Cvs Health (CVS) Shares Declined, Callahan Advisors Boosted Stake by $324,095

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 49,465 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43M, up from 43,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $108.65. About 281,980 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 18/05/2018 – Middleby Sees Closing Early in 3; 13/03/2018 Middleby Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Had 2017 Rev of About $315M; 24/04/2018 – Middleby Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOSPER S.A

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 26.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 6,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,223 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 23,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $59.19. About 7.32 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. 10,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd Com holds 0.91% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 151,784 shares. Natixis Advisors LP invested 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Schnieders Capital Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 7,700 shares. Df Dent Incorporated holds 3,740 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Indexiq Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt owns 41,880 shares. Westwood Mngmt Corp Il has invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mathes Inc holds 14,250 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Mgmt Company, Illinois-based fund reported 14,105 shares. C Ww Grp Holdings A S owns 535,582 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Arrow Fincl Corporation reported 0.31% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tiverton Asset Management Llc invested in 52,109 shares. Tekla Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 1.11% or 506,364 shares. 61.30 million were reported by State Street Corp. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.44% or 28,894 shares.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7,466 shares to 21,840 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,308 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

