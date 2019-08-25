Stone Run Capital Has Raised Its Mccormick & Co (MKC) Stake by $322,500 as Market Valuation Rose; Redmond Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Dollar Tree Com (DLTR) Holding by $452,655 as Share Price Declined

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (DLTR) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 4,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 49,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, down from 53,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.16. About 2.53M shares traded or 20.10% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 2,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 41,550 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, up from 39,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $160.8. About 541,759 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N REPORTS (NOT EXPECTS) FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes; 30/04/2018 – McCormick Announces 78th Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Banquet; 16/05/2018 – McCormick Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V); 04/04/2018 – America’s Beauty Show 2018 Comes to McCormick Place in Chicago April 28 – 30; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Beats Profit Expectations, Matches On Sales — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp Com by 5,215 shares to 13,695 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knight Transportation Inc by 10,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Welbilt Inc Com.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 26.43 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund reported 0.11% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.09% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cardinal Capital Management owns 28,024 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.08% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 2,050 shares. Franklin Res holds 280,009 shares. 60 are owned by Pinnacle Ptnrs. Israel-based Psagot House Limited has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company holds 0% or 2,297 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 787 shares stake. Rampart Lc invested in 21,742 shares. Commerce Commercial Bank holds 14,824 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 3,983 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Kansas-based Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.