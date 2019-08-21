Stone Run Capital Has Raised Its Danaher (DHR) Stake by $660,000; As Nustar Energy LP (NS) Valuation Rose, Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Upped by $6.81 Million Its Holding

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NS) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 261,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.05 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Nustar Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 16,334 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 16.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 08/03/2018 Fitch Affirms NuStar Energy, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS NET INCOME $0.28 PER UNIT; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NUSTAR ENERGY, LP AT ‘BB’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $250M, EST. $166.7M; 08/03/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MLN VS $487.4 MLN; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NET INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON LIMITED PARTNERS $1.15 PER UNIT

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 49,035 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47M, up from 44,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $140.29. About 110,073 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $13.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR) by 136,562 shares to 50,611 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 30,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,312 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold NS shares while 30 reduced holdings.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings.