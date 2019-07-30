Stone Run Capital Has Lifted Wabtec (WAB) Position by $2.83 Million; Stock Value Declined; As American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Grs Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 392.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 38,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,583 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, up from 9,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44B market cap company. The stock increased 7.50% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $76.43. About 2.01 million shares traded or 0.34% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q Net $88.4M; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REV. & EARNINGS/SHR; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO; 22/05/2018 – This week kicked off with a standout “Merger Monday,” including GE’s $11.1 billion deal to merge its transportation business with U.S. manufacturer Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 Rev; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q EPS 92c; 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 29.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 155,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 370,755 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.42M, down from 525,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.83. About 1.23 million shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 16.21% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. On Tuesday, May 21 DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 3,000 shares. $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Comml Bank has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc accumulated 236 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 42,968 shares. 101,313 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Ckw Fincl Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 87 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 17,000 shares in its portfolio. Wealthcare Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 4 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Com has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Tudor Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 9,579 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 0.25% or 4,018 shares in its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs accumulated 193 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0.1% or 9.54M shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0.03% or 1,210 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 370,079 were accumulated by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Envestnet Asset reported 122,892 shares. Lasalle Management Limited Liability Corp reported 18,115 shares. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership owns 797,649 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Pnc Fin Services Grp Inc Inc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Tcw Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 31,578 shares. Sei Invests owns 723,107 shares. Grs Limited Co has 370,755 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Management has invested 0.02% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Raymond James Fincl Advisors reported 140,087 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 54,826 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 3.63M shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 841,052 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 22,309 shares.

