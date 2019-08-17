Stone Run Capital Has Lifted Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Position; Mckesson (MCK) Holder Rwc Asset Management Llp Lifted Position

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 43,125 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68 million, up from 40,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $254.84. About 389,399 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 11,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 372,118 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.56M, up from 360,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $145.29. About 1.14M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 15/05/2018 – McKesson Directors Must Face Investor Suit Over Opioid Shipments; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Committee Makes Recommendations to Further Strengthen Compliance Framework; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD RELEASES FINDINGS OF INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – RESTRUCTURING PLAN CONSISTS OF AFTER-TAX GAAP CHARGES THAT ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN TO $210 MLN; 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 70,909 shares to 57,719 shares, valued at $8.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 115,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Management Co Limited Com invested in 0% or 4,100 shares. 43,873 are held by Calamos Advisors Ltd Co. 4,252 were reported by Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company. Colorado-based Alps Advsr has invested 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Neumann Cap Limited Company reported 4,215 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Lc, Nebraska-based fund reported 50 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab has invested 0.8% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 36,834 were reported by Arizona State Retirement System. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp stated it has 0.06% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Nomura Hldg Inc invested in 0.01% or 16,429 shares. Markel has invested 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Cibc Mkts Corporation reported 45,919 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc holds 50 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 0.1% or 8,778 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability has 3,179 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin accumulated 564,984 shares. Synovus Finance Corp owns 0% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 517 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd accumulated 22,410 shares. First Amer Retail Bank owns 1,840 shares. Diversified Tru holds 0.05% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 5,418 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Llc holds 3,888 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.02% or 256,817 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Winch Advisory Serv Limited Co reported 1,802 shares stake. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Management has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Lpl Finance Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Findlay Park Ptnrs Llp holds 1.55% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 838,067 shares. Gratia Capital Ltd Company owns 4,892 shares or 3.78% of their US portfolio. Conning has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.