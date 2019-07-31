Stone Run Capital Has Lifted Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holding by $562,800; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Value Declined, Noesis Capital Mangement Has Lifted by $2.41 Billion Its Stake

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 37.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 37,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 136,547 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 billion, up from 99,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $66.19. About 4.49M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ASSET TRANSFER WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 12, 2018; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,125 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68 million, up from 40,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $248.73. About 621,638 shares traded or 6.68% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN

