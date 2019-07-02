Stone Run Capital Has Decreased Its Ansys (ANSS) Position as Valuation Rose; American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Haverford Trust Company Has Raised Stake by $331,251

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 3,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 23,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $124.92. About 4.00 million shares traded or 27.25% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $208.11. About 411,602 shares traded or 8.82% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 10,581 shares to 231,355 shares, valued at $24.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 104,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “With Markets Returning to All-Time Highs, Here Are the Dow Stocks Moving Them – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Visa Stock May Not Be the Best Credit-Card Name – Investorplace.com” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is American Express A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Express -2.4% after Q1 revenue trails estimate – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts React After American Express Rings Up Q4 EPS, Sales Miss – Benzinga” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,530 are owned by Mai Cap Mngmt. Walleye Trading Ltd reported 1,874 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Llc has 0.92% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 12,840 shares. Navellier Associate stated it has 2,932 shares. Somerville Kurt F has 0.08% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Td Asset Management has 0.09% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 526,007 shares. First Corporation In owns 1,523 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. New York-based Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Everett Harris & Ca holds 0.03% or 8,987 shares. Carroll Associate accumulated 46,584 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors Lc reported 0.1% stake. Acropolis Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.18% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Numerixs Investment Techs Inc has invested 0.91% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 2,790 were accumulated by Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd Com. The Indiana-based 1St Source Bancshares has invested 0.52% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 2,800 shares to 43,125 shares, valued at $8.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Ansys (ANSS) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ANSYS And BMW Group Partner To Jointly Create The Industry’s First Simulation Tool Chain For Autonomous Driving – PRNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors Likely to Influence ANSYS’ (ANSS) Earnings in Q4 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Since January 3, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $601,060 activity. Another trade for 8,347 shares valued at $1.17 million was made by MAHONEY RICHARD S. on Thursday, January 3.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48 million for 47.73 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.