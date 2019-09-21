Stone Run Capital Has Cut Its Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stake as Share Value Rose; Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Price Rose While Utah Retirement Systems Upped Holding by $588,504

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 41,625 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.58 million, down from 43,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $266.41. About 736,999 shares traded or 32.19% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 6,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 84,067 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86 million, up from 77,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 2.83 million shares traded or 9.16% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 earnings per share, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $215.15M for 19.36 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Agf Investments holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 4,205 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Ftb reported 2,275 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 125,779 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 3,027 are owned by Nordea Investment Ab. Harvey Cap Inc accumulated 11,471 shares. Contravisory Mngmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1,536 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated owns 13,490 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Lederer And Assoc Inv Counsel Ca invested 1.82% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Macquarie Group reported 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 201,924 shares. 656 are owned by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley. The Australia-based Commonwealth Comml Bank Of has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Chevy Chase Trust reported 54,621 shares.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,060 shares to 770,245 shares, valued at $36.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,638 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.