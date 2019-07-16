Stone Run Capital Has Cut Its Holding in Ansys (ANSS) by $345,800 as Stock Value Rose; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Share Value Declined, Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Lowered by $16.08 Million Its Stake

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.93. About 8.16 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $209.82. About 196,127 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ansys (ANSS) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ANSYS, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes Ansys (ANSS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PDP, ANSS, PAYC, CDNS: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,251 shares to 31,638 shares, valued at $7.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48 million for 48.12 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial holds 0.35% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 2.08 million shares. Janney Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 70,370 shares. 13,543 were accumulated by M&T Bankshares Corp. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Ajo LP invested 0.16% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 7,000 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). First Citizens Bankshares Tru Company has invested 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 55,087 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa invested in 7,809 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.04% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 177,073 shares. Huntington State Bank holds 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 611 shares. Endurance Wealth Inc invested in 405 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Schwartz Invest Counsel owns 157,100 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma holds 0.7% or 294,512 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Caesars, Carl Icahn Getting Close On Deal, But Price Is Sticking Point – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ACB Stock Is a Buy Because Aurora Cannabis Wonâ€™t Get Left in the Dust – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corporation – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of BJK – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.