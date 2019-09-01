Stone Run Capital Has Boosted Holding in Middleby (MIDD); Brinks Co (BCO) Stock Value Rose While Brahman Capital Has Trimmed Stake by $26.25 Million

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 49,465 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, up from 43,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $109.66. About 230,900 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Deal Will Enhance Prsence in Beverage, Frozen Dessert and Grilling Sectors; 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 26/03/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS VE.MA.C. SRL; 20/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires Josper S.A; 16/05/2018 – Watermill Group’s Acquisition of Cooper & Turner Announced as Winner of the 10th Annual International M&A Awards; 18/05/2018 – Middleby Sees Closing Early in 3

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 350,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 690,680 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.08 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $75.25. About 315,756 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – TRANSLATION IMPACT OF CURRENCIES OTHER THAN ARGENTINE PESO, ASSUMING CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES THROUGH 2018 END IS ESTIMATED ABOUT 2% NEGATIVE; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – EXPECTS TO INVEST ABOUT $50 MILLION IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OVER 3 YRS TO SUPPORT BRANCH RATIONALIZATION , INTEGRATION OF DUNBAR’S FLEET; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co To Buy Dunbar Armored Inc. for $520M Cash; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY GAAP EPS $ 0.42; 04/05/2018 – ‘I’m Nervous Just Watching’: Emerging Markets On The Brink As Jobs Data, Fed Raise Specter Of Rout; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Buy Expected to Close by the End of 2018; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP REVENUES $3,476 MLN; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS COMBINATION OF DUNBAR AND BRINK’S U.S. OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $40 MILLION TO $45 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – BSE LTD BSEL.NS SAYS BSE SIGNS MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH BRINK’S INDIA PVT LTD; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s to Buy Cash-Management Firm Dunbar for $520 Million

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $51,233 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 2,409 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Fruth Mngmt reported 1.07% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 11,272 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 10,305 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 858,495 shares. Clean Yield accumulated 200 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability holds 13,839 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 2,035 shares. Of Vermont holds 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) or 109 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company owns 1.85M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sei Invests Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 9,103 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 1.29M shares.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 1.08 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Principal Inc invested in 545,834 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Macquarie Group Incorporated owns 108,733 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd has 335,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co stated it has 0.04% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). 2,848 were reported by Piedmont Advisors Inc. Numerixs Technology holds 0.01% or 1,144 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 261,260 shares. Tci Wealth accumulated 25 shares or 0% of the stock. Teton Advisors stated it has 0.04% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Td Asset Management holds 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) or 51,135 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc reported 37,043 shares. 36 were reported by Synovus Financial. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0.01% or 112,307 shares.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $55.85 million for 16.65 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $946,420 activity. $729,250 worth of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) shares were bought by Pertz Douglas A.