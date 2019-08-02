Stone Run Capital Decreased Stake in Ansys (ANSS) by $345,800 as Stock Value Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Parsons Capital Management Increased Its Position by $739,593

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 6,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 63,421 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, up from 56,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $141.75. About 5.44 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $5.96 during the last trading session, reaching $195.25. About 489,036 shares traded or 26.31% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,801 shares to 302,114 shares, valued at $24.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,542 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48 million for 44.78 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $601,060 activity.

