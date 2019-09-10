Stone Run Capital Cut Ansys (ANSS) Position by $345,800; Schooner Capital Cut Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stake as Share Value Declined

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12M, down from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 158,480 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $210. About 42,000 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Iron Mountain Names Centerline Digital as Global Agency of Record – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6% – Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Iron Mountain Moving Into Data Centers – The 8% Yield Looks Solid – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iron Mountain Is At The Nice Price – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fin invested in 0% or 4,512 shares. International Sarl has invested 0.05% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Ameriprise Inc accumulated 2.62M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Invesco Limited holds 6.17 million shares. Rampart Inv Comm Lc holds 0.05% or 12,874 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corp has invested 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Schooner Capital holds 2.96M shares or 100% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 11,268 shares or 0% of the stock. Jump Trading Llc stated it has 8,506 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Raymond James owns 2.09 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Blair William Il reported 0.09% stake. Daiwa Secs Group holds 3.29M shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Kings Point Cap has 2,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Foster Motley accumulated 76,238 shares.

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. IRM’s profit will be $160.48 million for 14.50 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ansys (ANSS) Is Up 3.85% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ansys to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results after Market Close on August 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like ANSYS, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ANSS) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ANSYS (ANSS) Q2 Earnings Grow & Beat Estimates, View Raised – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors to Consider Ahead of ANSYS’ (ANSS) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5,800 shares to 49,465 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robecosam Ag stated it has 151,788 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Ent Svcs Corp holds 0% or 26 shares. 1,320 are held by Hbk Sorce Advisory. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd reported 524,602 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Convergence Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 10,099 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 15,647 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.1% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 87,817 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Llc invested in 0% or 55 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt, Colorado-based fund reported 16,703 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 331,861 shares. Raymond James Service Advsr owns 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 3,132 shares. Eulav Asset owns 200,300 shares. Adage Cap Prns Gru Ltd Liability Company has 105,100 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. North Point Portfolio Managers Corporation Oh owns 121,230 shares or 4.21% of their US portfolio. Bb&T holds 0.08% or 23,929 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $79.84 million for 52.50 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.