Stone Run Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM); Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Holding in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Has Decreased as Shares Rose

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,125 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68M, up from 40,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $226.5. About 367,687 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.45. About 12,028 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 26.66% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 292,559 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Northern Corporation reported 714,199 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tdam Usa Incorporated reported 38,682 shares stake. Argent Trust Communications has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Alkeon Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.28% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 278,073 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 34,971 shares. Douglass Winthrop Lc has invested 2.48% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 457,498 are owned by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc. Sprucegrove Invest reported 1.16% stake. Mufg Americas Corp owns 0% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 100 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 1,563 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.07% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.92 million shares or 3.99% less from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsrs LP reported 16,987 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hodges Management holds 0.04% or 17,000 shares in its portfolio. 15,004 were accumulated by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Kennedy Cap Mngmt reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 114,418 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corp holds 19,801 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 42,780 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) or 22,270 shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 28,536 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.18% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Citadel Advsrs Llc owns 14,285 shares. Walthausen And Co Ltd Liability Co accumulated 69,820 shares. Franklin Resource reported 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 2,358 shares. Foundry Lc holds 273,520 shares.

Analysts await Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 173.58% or $0.92 from last year’s $-0.53 per share. NWPX’s profit will be $3.80M for 16.31 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Northwest Pipe Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 77.27% EPS growth.