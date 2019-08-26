Stone Run Capital Boosted Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position Lifted by J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 2,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 31,638 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90 million, up from 29,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $248.38. About 427,620 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 59,961 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 56,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $134.4. About 5.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Group Inc reported 963,023 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested in 323 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Utd Fire Grp holds 0.19% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Thomas Story And Son Limited Liability Company owns 26,018 shares or 3.41% of their US portfolio. Sky Gru Lc accumulated 26,015 shares. Eulav Asset Management holds 58,704 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd reported 7,472 shares. 5,585 were accumulated by Cypress Asset Tx. Findlay Park Prtnrs Llp has 4.7% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Td Asset Management Inc has invested 0.19% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pictet Asset accumulated 296,432 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 68,254 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Dc stated it has 2.18% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Old Natl Retail Bank In invested in 4,112 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Becton Dickinson Earnings Beat Views – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tarantino Scores His Biggest Opening With ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’ – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lawson Kroeker Investment Mngmt Ne reported 105,669 shares stake. Virtu Ltd invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ancora Lc has 135,797 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Lc accumulated 107,370 shares or 2% of the stock. Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 3.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 249,618 shares. Bollard Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 23,344 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Redwood Cap Management holds 0.16% or 20,943 shares. Selway Asset Management invested in 2.15% or 28,891 shares. First Citizens Bancshares And Tru has 13,318 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited invested in 1.40M shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 111,899 shares. Ruggie Grp invested in 1 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tirschwell And Loewy stated it has 0.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cna Fincl Corp holds 0.78% or 32,969 shares.