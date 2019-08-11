Stone Ridge Asset Management Upped Position in Mks Instrument (MKSI); Caxton Has Lowered Position in Cm Fin (CMFN) by $1.20 Million

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 131.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 27,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The hedge fund held 48,280 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, up from 20,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $74.98. About 287,821 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C; 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.09-Adj EPS $2.36; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS NAMES JOHN T.C. LEE AS PRESIDENT

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (CMFN) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 171,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 856,673 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Cm Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.26. About 19,340 shares traded. CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) has declined 16.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CMFN News: 27/03/2018 – CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO LTD 600036.SS -CO ENTERED BUSINESS CO-OPERATION AGREEMENT WITH CM SECURITIES FOR TERM OF THREE YEARS TO PROVIDE SERVICE; 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering; 22/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Changes to monthly PPV lengths, CM Punk lawsuit on hold; 07/03/2018 IRAN SOUTH PARS GAS FIELD CURRENTLY PRODUCING 550M CM/D: SHANA; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to CM Select Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of Church Mutual Insurance Group; 04/04/2018 – New CM Lodestar VS Electric Chain Hoist Harnesses the Power of Intelligent Lifting; 13/04/2018 – Genomic Features of Response to Combination #Immunotherapy in Patients with Advanced NSCLC; 07/03/2018 – IRAN S. PARS GAS FIELD PHASE 14 SOON TO ADD 14.2M CM/D: SHANA; 24/05/2018 – The Print: CBI officer probing Nirav Modi case repatriated to Tripura cadre on CM’s request; 08/05/2018 – CM FINANCE INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MKSI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Group accumulated 1.94 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. Hl Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 32,360 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 637,667 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd invested 0.77% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd holds 1.75% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 19,559 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 19,300 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 299,881 shares in its portfolio. The Washington-based Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.06% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). 3,122 are held by Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc). Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Eam Invsts Limited Com invested 0.4% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Company holds 0.04% or 17,662 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) or 71,575 shares. Prudential Financial holds 266,067 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 504,446 shares.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 6,144 shares to 37,911 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 19,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,754 shares, and cut its stake in Sp Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP).

Analysts await CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 59.68% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CMFN’s profit will be $3.40 million for 7.26 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by CM Finance Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.